Fournette key to keeping Brady quiet

Steve Baumohl

RedZone Sports’ Steve Baumohl with his best bets for this week’s NFL action

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Sunday 8.05pm

Once Jack Conklin went down early on for the Titans last week, New England smelt blood and just continuously pressured the right side of their offensive line, gaining eight sacks as a result.

On the other side, Tennessee forgot how to tackle running backs. Nobody on their defense rallied to the ball and the Patriots’ receivers picked up a ridiculous 178 yards.

This week will be a completely different story. Whilst the Titans could not stop the New England offense, Jacksonville are built to stop Tom Brady.

Yes, they gave up yards to the Steelers, but Ben Roethlisberger had no choice but to throw as they were down throughout the game and playing catch-up.

The key to stopping the Patriots is to generate as much interior pressure as possible and play man coverage on the receivers.

The Jaguars front four is virtually unblockable and should be able to disrupt Brady and give him minimal time to throw.

The deeper he drops, the more likely he is to make mistakes, leading him to either getting sacked or struggle to find open windows to throw into.

Jacksonville have the linebackers to matchup on the pass-catching running backs, and I think they should put superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Rob Gronkowski.

If Gronkowski is taken out of the game, Brady will struggle even further. Ramsey has allowed just over 50 per cent of passes thrown his way to be caught this year.

On the other side of the ball, we’ll need another huge game from Leonard Fournette if Jacksonville are going to pull off an upset.

The good news is that the New England run defense is poor, which could mean Fournette can keep Brady on the sidelines.

But, more importantly, it’ll come down to Blake Bortles making those clutch throws, as he did against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

The Jaguars gave up zero sacks to Pittsburgh’s stellar pass rush last week, so they should have no problem in giving Bortles all the time he wants.

Jacksonville don’t need him to be a hero, just competent enough to make crucial throws and let the run game dictate.

He might well fold in such an intimidating environment but there is a chance for the Jaguars to shock the world if they play mistake-free football.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday 11.40pm

These are two very similar teams. Both have back-up quarterbacks starting, a mediocre running game, questionable offensive lines and an outstanding defense.

One could argue Minnesota’s defense is the stronger as they have a true shutdown corner in Xavier Rhodes, but Philadelphia’s home advantage could prove to be the difference maker.

Not only is this Doug Pederson’s and Mike Zimmer’s’ first championship game, it’s also Nick Foles’ and Case Keenum’s too.

This is likely to be a defensive battle and I can see the play calling being very conservative as neither coach will want to put their quarterback in a situation where mistakes can happen.

A lost fumble or interception could easily decide who wins this game and I feel scoring will be hard to come by.

Both defenses are excellent at generating pressure and hurrying the quarterback and with both offensive lines struggling lately (due to injuries), I’m expecting a huge volume of pressure from both defensive fronts, which will inevitably pose the question, which quarterback makes a mistake first?

POINTERS

Jacksonville +9 v New England 4/5

Minnesota v Philadelphia 20/21

Under 38.5 points