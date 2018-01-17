Rolls-Royce mulls the sale of its marine business, sending shares up

Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Rolls-Royce rose today after the engineering giant said it was considering selling its commercial marine business as part of a wider restructuring.

Rolls-Royce said it would "evaluate options" for its commercial marine unit, which has taken a beating from offshore oil and gas markets.

It also plans to consolidate its naval marine and nuclear submarines units within its defence business and to pack civil nuclear operations into power systems, resulting in three core businesses: civil aerospace, defence and power systems.

The FTSE 100 firm's shares were up 5.27 per cent at 898.6p at the time of writing.

The firm said the shake-up would deliver reduced costs and improved performance across the group.

Further details will be set out with the company's 2017 results on 7 March.

"Building on our actions over the past two years, this further simplification of our business means Rolls-Royce will be tightly focused into three operating businesses, enabling us to act with much greater pace in meeting the vital power needs of our customers," said chief executive Warren East.

"Taking this action now will help secure the long-term benefit for our business and stakeholders of the growing cash flows that will be generated over the coming years."

While East said the marine business had responded "admirably" to the downturn in the offshore oil and gas market which followed the steep drop in oil prices in 2014, it was hit by weak demand, which significantly impacted its profitability. It generated a loss of £27m in 2016.

However, East said the marine business had also carved out an industry-leading position in ship intelligence and autonomous shipping and that it was "only right that we consider whether its future may be better served under new ownership".

