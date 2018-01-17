Alys Key

With the zeal of a New Year's Resolution, Britain's pub and restaurant operators are kicking the habit of excessive plastic use.

City Pub Co., Wagamama and Pret A Manger are the latest operators to step up their efforts in reducing plastic waste.

City Pub Co. told City A.M. it would stop using straws within the next three months, while it also emerged that pan-Asian food chain Wagamama will stop providing straws automatically.

Coffee and food-to-go chain Pret A Manger will also stop automatically giving customers straws, keeping them behind the counter. Paper straws will be offered instead. This came after the company upped its discount for using a reusable cup to 50p earlier this month.

The policy changes are the latest in a string of pledges from food and drink outlets including McDonald’s, JD Wetherspoon, Be At One, and All Bar One to cut their use of disposable plastics.

All Bar One was one of the earliest to announce plans to cut straws in its venues, saying in June last year that it planned to cut down on the approximately 4.7m straws it used each year.

JD Wetherspoon followed in September with the announcement that it had stopped automatically putting straws in punter's drinks and this month it has totally replaced the plastic with biodegradable straws.

