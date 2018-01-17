Frank Dalleres

Britain’s Kyle Edmund vowed to reach for the sunscreen after continuing his encouraging start to the Australian Open with a second-round win over Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin.

Edmund beat Istomin, who eliminated six-time champion Novak Djokovic last year in Melbourne, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 and is now the highest ranked player in his part of the draw until the quarter-finals.

The fair-skinned world No49 suffered sunburn during his first-round match on Monday and, with temperatures soaring into the 40s later this week, he is ready to heed parental advice.

“It’s my neck that gets it worst,” the 23-year-old said. “You’re in the sun quite a bit. I know I have to because of my pale skin. My mum gives me a lecture if I don’t.”

Edmund, the only Briton in the men’s draw due to Andy Murray’s absence, faces Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next on Friday.

Top seed Rafael Nadal beat Argentinian Leonardo Mayer in straight sets but third seed Grigor Dimitrov needed five sets before seeing off qualifier Mackenzie Donald 8-6 in the decider.

Second seed Carline Wozniacki survived a match point on her way to beating Jana Fett, while 15-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk became the youngest woman to reach the third round of a grand slam event for 20 years by beating Olivia Rogowska in straight sets.

