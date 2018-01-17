Lucy White

Investors in the UK woke up on the right side of the bed in 2018, as a new survey has shown sentiment is higher than at any point during 2017.

Overall sentiment is now at nine per cent, meaning nine per cent more investors are now positive than negative about the state of markets in 2018.

UK shares saw the biggest uplift in optimism, as sentiment rocketed to 12.3 per cent. This was closely followed by US equities, which saw popularity swing by 6.3 percentage points to 11.3 per cent.

"Although UK and US shares both scored highest this month for sentiment, we see contrasting valuation scores between the two," said Markus Stadlmann, chief investment officer at Lloyds Private Bank.

"In our view, despite some good growth signals emerging from the US where tax cuts should further support corporate growth in 2018, we currently think US equities are expensive. Conversely, we see UK equities – and also emerging market equities – as being cheap."

Stadlmann added that Japan was the bank's "one to watch", saying that the economy was in "rude health" and becoming less reliant on the central bank.

UK government and corporate bonds both benefited from a more positive investor outlook, as they saw attitudes towards them rise by 2.9 percentage points each. For government bonds, this was a strong turnaround from negative sentiment, as they dipped as low as negative 9.8 per cent in July 2017.

Further afield, sentiment improved across the board for Eurozone shares, Japanese shares and emerging market shares.

In terms of performance, emerging markets has seen the biggest boost since last January, followed by US shares and Japanese shares. Month on month, UK stocks saw the biggest improvement in performance.

