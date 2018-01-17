Catherine Neilan

Staff of RBS' restructuring unit GRG were encouraged to raise fees to a point where clients "normally cannot afford", in order to "leaverage [sic] an upside", a freshly published memo reveals.

The so called Just Hit Budget! document, published at the request of Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan, shows GRG staff were offered eight tips including: "Rope: Sometimes you need to let customers hang themselves" and "missed opportunities will mean missed bonuses".

It also refers to some clients as "basket cases: time consuming but remunerative" and suggests that if a senior RBS manager - whose name has been redacted - and the client are both unhappy "you probably have the balance right".

The papers include a 16-page guide called "ways to generate income". Top of the list is the suggestion that clients, who had been put into the GRG because of financial troubles, be charged around 10 per cent of the debt owed in the full knowledge they could not pay.

It also includes a guide on exit fees - "Consider ratcheting. Useful for property developments" - and margin enhancement - "as per bank matrix unless/until you agree an upside. Claim the margin until all limits formalised".

In a letter to Morgan, RBS chief executive Ross McEwan distanced the firm as a whole from the document, saying "it was written in 2009 by a junior manager who is no longer employed by the bank.

"At no point did it form part of GRG or RBS policy. In addition, the document was not widely distributed."

McEwan added that the document was "identified by the bank and brought to the attention of the FCA and the skilled person during the review".

"For the avoidance of doubt, the language used in the document was completely unacceptable, and the bank does not condone it."