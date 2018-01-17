Oliver Gill

Britain's banking sector has sprung to the rescue of Carillion's beleaguered suppliers, putting emergency measures in place to prop up the finances of the sector.

Banks are extending overdrafts, waiving fees and giving companies affected payment holidays as crippling debts owed by Carillion to suppliers threaten to cause havoc further down the supply chain.

"UK banks and the government are working closely to make sure the impact of the Carillion liquidation on SMEs in the supply chain is understood and managed in a way that best supports those in need of assistance," said UK Finance managing director Stephen Pegge.

Lenders are contacting customers and, where appropriate, are putting in place emergency measures, including overdraft extensions, payment holidays and fee waivers to ensure those facing short-term issues can be helped to stay on track.

The help comes as Carillion's private sector suppliers are set to see government-backed funding switched off tonight.

Public sector suppliers will continue to be paid will contracts are re-allocated, the government said in the hours that followed Carillion's dramatic failure shortly before breakfast time on Monday.

