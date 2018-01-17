Goldman Sachs swings to a loss after taking a hit on Trump tax reform

Caitlin Morrison

Goldman Sachs reported a loss of $2.1bn (£1.5bn) in the fourth quarter of 2017, blaming a tax charge as a result of reforms brought in by Donald Trump.

The figures

The bank posted net revenues of $7.8bn, down four per cent from the $8.2bn recorded in the final three months of 2016.

Pre-tax earnings were $3.1bn, down nine per cent from $3.4bn in the same period of the previous year.

The lender recorded a loss of $5.51 per share, compared with earnings per share of $5.17 in the last quarter of 2016.

Why it's interesting

The firm said it booked a one-off income tax charge of $4.4bn, which it said was linked to tax legislation enacted by the US President in late 2017, confirming estimates the group published last month.

Specifically, Goldman Sachs said, the total charge was made up of $3.32bn due to the repatriation tax and $1.08bn "due to the effects of the implementation of the territorial tax system and the remeasurement of US deferred tax assets at lower enacted corporate tax rates".

Therefore, the bank said, while it reported a loss of $2.1bn for the final quarter of last year, if the new tax legislation was excluded, earnings would have come in at $2.3bn.

What Goldman Sachs said

"Last year, we delivered higher revenue and stronger pre-tax margins despite a challenging environment for our market-making businesses," said Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and chief executive of GS.

"With the global economy poised to accelerate, new US tax legislation providing tailwinds and a leading franchise across our businesses, we are well positioned to serve our clients and make significant progress on the growth plan we outlined in September."