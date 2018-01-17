Oliver Gill

Nearly all of Carillion's private sector customers want the stricken firm to continue providing services, the Insolvency Service said this lunchtime.

The announcement will provide hope to thousands of suppliers to Carillion, which will see 48-hours of government funding switched off tonight.

Carillion's liquidation, announced early on Monday, is being run by a government department called the Official Receiver rather than by an accounting firm.

Pledges were made by the Cabinet Office that Carillion's public sector workers would continue to be paid. Private sector contracts would be honoured until today.

A spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said the Official Receiver was "very pleased with the level of support shown by Carillion’s private sector service customers".

Over the past 48 hours all of the company’s private sector service customers have been contacted to determine their ongoing needs," the person added. Over 90 per cent of these customers have indicated that they want Carillion to continue providing services in the interim until new suppliers can be found and will provide funding which enables the Official Receiver to retain the employees working on those contracts. Work has paused on construction sites, pending decisions as to how and if they will be restarted.

The updated comes as one Britain's largest civil engineering trade bodies demanded the government to mitigate the consequences of Carillion's collapse.

Critical or niche contracts should be provided with bridge funding by the taxpayer and a list of potential of contracts for transfer should be published, the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) said.

“Urgent steps must be taken to support Carillion’s workers and suppliers," said CECA Alasdair Reisner.

"We believe that government and industry must work together to mitigate effects of the company’s liquidation and ensure the thousands of capable staff are able to remain in our industry. Government and industry must closely co-operate to protect the wider UK construction industry and its supply chain, which is a key driver of economic growth.”