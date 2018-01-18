views
Thursday 18 January 2018 7:45am

The world's most expensive smartwatch

 
Nish Tej
Tag Hueur smart watch
The unique take on the popular watch features 23.35ct of diamonds which is a mind-blowing 589 stones. (Source: Bucherer)

Entering the new year with something a little special, Tag Heuer have taken the title of the world’s most expensive smartwatch.

The iconic Swiss watchmaker has added some sparkling modifications to its Connected Modular 45 timepiece which is already 18ct gold.

The unique take on the popular watch features 23.35ct of diamonds which is a mind-blowing 589 stones. The technical specifications of the watch are still the same with the timepiece running the Android 2.0 system

The small but very noticeable change is enough to take the price of the watch to the six-figure mark although there is yet to be any information on a release.

