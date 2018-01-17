Frank Dalleres

England head coach Eddie Jones has given the team a major boost ahead of the Six Nations by extending his contract until 2021.

The Australian has led England out of the doldrums and established them as the closest rivals to New Zealand since taking charge in 2015. He had been due to depart after next year’s World Cup in Japan.

“Coaching England is a dream job for me, and I was delighted to be asked to stay on after Rugby World Cup 2019,” said Jones.

“I have been completely focussed on developing a team capable of being the No1 rugby team in the world and winning the World Cup in 2019.

“I never take my role as England head coach for granted and did not presume I would be asked to stay on, but, once the conversations started very recently, it was not a difficult decision to make.”

Jones, who turns 58 this month, has agreed that the final year of his contract will be spent working alongside his eventual successor in a move designed to ensure a smooth handover.

“We now have a robust succession planning process in place which will avoid the historically disruptive pattern of resetting the coaching team and performance system every four years,” said Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief executive Steve Brown.

“Eddie will be a big part of this process, and wants to ensure a smooth handover to his successor.”

Jones’s new contract contains a break clause that allows England chiefs to dismiss him if the team flops at the 2019 World Cup.

“Under Eddie’s leadership, we have risen from eight to second in the world – and Eddie won’t be satisfied until we are No1,” added Brown.

“He has a 95 per cent win rate at the helm, and has been a galvanizing force for the RFU, bringing focus, clarity and extraordinary commitment to the role.”

England begin their Six Nations defence against Italy in Rome on 4 February. Jones is due to name his squad for the tournament on Thursday.

