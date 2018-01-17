Lynsey Barber

The environment, cyber attacks and weapons of mass destruction: these are among the biggest risks to the world in 2018, according to the World Economic Forum.

Extreme weather events, natural disasters and a failure to mitigate or adapt climate change all ranked in the top five of its annual global risks report as the most likely risks in the year ahead.

They also features in the top 10 list of risks that could have the most impact, along with biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, making it the worst year yet for environmental risks.

"Extreme weather events were ranked again as a top global risk by likelihood and impact," said Zurich group chief risk officer Alison Martin.

"Environmental risks, together with a growing vulnerability to other risks, are now seriously threatening the foundation of most of our commons. Unfortunately we currently observe a 'too-little-too-late' response by governments and organisations to key trends such as climate change. It’s not yet too late to shape a more resilient tomorrow, but we need to act with a stronger sense of urgency in order to avoid potential system collapse."

The risk of cyber attacks also climbed in the rankings, something likely to cross over with geopolitical risks in the form of state sponsored attacks, experts said.

The majority of leaders in the business world said they believe risks would intensify in the year ahead.

The 10 most likely risks

Rank Risk 1 Extreme weather events 2 Natural disasters 3 Cyber attacks 4 Data fraud or theft 5 Failure of climate change mitigation and adaption 6 Large scale involuntary migration 7 Man-made environmental disasters 8 Terrorist attacks 9 Illicit trade 10 Asset bubbles in a major economy

The 10 risks with the biggest impact

Rank Risk 1 Weapons of mass destruction 2 Extreme weather conditions 3 Natural disasters 4 Failure of climate change mitigation and adaption 5 Water crisis 6 Cyber attacks 7 Food Crises 8 Biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse 9 Large scale involuntary migration 10 Spread of infectious disease

Future shocks

The WEF, which organises the annual global meeting at Davos due to take place next week, also highlighted new risks from unexpected places.

"The growing complexity and interconnectedness of our global systems can lead to feedback loops, threshold effects and cascading disruptions," said the report.

"Sudden and dramatic breakdowns – future shocks – become more likely."