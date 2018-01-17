Oliver Gill

Britain’s small businesses, often referred to as the “backbone” of the UK’s economy, had no choice to work for crippled contractor Carillion.

Like thousands of other small businesses working with Carillion, Birmingham-based building and refurbishment firm Drewmark has been taken to the brink by the failure of Britain’s second-biggest contractor.

Andrew Taylor, Drewmark’s managing director, tells City A.M. his firm was forced to wait three months to be paid for Carillion - and explains how he was “bullied” by Carillion representatives when querying overdue invoices.

Forced to work for Carillion

Carillion owed Drewmark, a firm employing 65 people directly and a further 20 sub-contractors, £200,000 when it collapsed under mammoth debts on Monday.

“A year’s work has gone,” he says. His firm will likely post a loss of £70,000 to £80,000 as a result.

Taylor says the firm can "just about manage" under such losses.

He says as Carillion absorbed its smaller rivals, he found himself working with it increasingly frequently.

“25 years ago we would be working for big companies and we’d be working for people in our locality. [Then] the companies go and get rid of their services department and pass it out to the likes of Carillion.”

He continues:

We, like, many small to medium-sized contractors have been almost forced into... working for the likes of Carillion.

Marked change

At the end of 2016, Taylor says Carillion owed his firm around £700,000, a balance pushed into the New Year – as was often the case. He is thankful it did not collapse then - Drewmark would not have been able to manage a fall-out of that magnitude.

Six or seven months ago – around the time Carillion shocked investors with a £845m contract write-down in the first of a string of profit warnings – there was a marked change in how he was being dealt with. Overnight, he was told payment terms would be extended, which in turn put pressure on his cashflow.

“We were put under enormous pressure. If you wanted to work for Carillion, you had to accept its new payment terms. So we went from 45 days to 120 days almost overnight.”

Confusion

Taylor gives an example of the baffling behaviour suppliers were forced to contend with.

“We had this bill of £55,000 – which Carillion hadn’t paid for months and months and months. I did a deal with them because they said they had lost the contract [with the customer].

“We agreed to give them a £10,000 discount on the condition we were paid in a certain number of days. I thought £45,000 in my account is better than nothing."

But as the agreed date approached, Taylor received a call from someone acting on Carillion's behalf.

"They said: ‘We’ve got a fault at our end on one of the invoices for £130. We can’t make the payment.’”

Taylor was not certain whether he was dealing with staff from Carillion, or an intermediary collecting debts on its behalf. When he asked to be paid the full amount for the job excluding the £130 invoice, he was told it would not be possible for a further fortnight.

“We were being bullied by this department… They said they were Carillion – but it was this little outfit, in Stoke on Trent or Newcastle under Lyme.

They were well versed with what to say to inexperienced people like myself. I’m a builder; I’ve been doing this for 37 years. I’ve never had bad debts, I don’t know how to chase money or what the legal [ramifications are]… and to an extent I was easily fobbed off.

Taylor accepts he signed up to the payment terms and the way Carillion did business. But he added: “You are dealing with the issues of the day, people phoning in sick. And you do lose a bit of focus on what is owed to you.

“We have no alternative; you have to find work for your blokes.”

