Rebecca Smith

Sadiq Khan today unveiled a new "Licence for London" to ensure bus drivers can switch companies at a pay grade equivalent to their level of service and experience.

The mayor said the move will provide a fairer deal for the capital's 25,000 bus drivers, bringing an end to the previous system where drivers moving from one firm to another could be paid the lowest driving wage as if they were starting their careers, although they may have worked for years with their present company.

Drivers now take their qualifications and driving record in the form of an enhanced reference for their new employers, with all London bus operators signing up to Licence for London.

The deal was agreed by the mayor, Unite union, Transport for London and the private bus firms operating services in London.

The mayor said:

I’m determined to ensure all of London’s bus drivers are treated fairly as professionals, and I’m delighted we’re now addressing a situation where a driver with the same level of knowledge, skill and experience could get paid significantly less, simply for working on a different route or moving company. Today’s announcement shows the real progress you can make when you talk and engage constructively with workers and trade unions, rather than looking for confrontation.

The new licence will be held by the employer and made available to a driver applying for a job at another company, holding a range of information including length of service and training.

TfL's director of bus operations, Claire Mann said bus drivers "are often the unsung heroes of London's transport network" and good bus services "with fairly treated staff", play a key role in encouraging more people to switch from their cars to public transport.

It comes after Khan announced at the end of 2016 that a new minimum salary would be introduced for London's bus drivers, of £23,000. It was brought in to all new contracts awarded from 1 April last year.

