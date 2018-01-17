Provident Financial shares plunge as analysts pile on the misery

Oliver Gill

Provident Financial investors were hit for the second day running this morning after another leading analyst slashed the doorstep lender's profit expectations by almost a fifth.

Shares plunged around 13 per cent – meaning around a quarter of the firm's market cap has now been wiped away in little over 24 hours.

Peel Hunt analysts said Provident's balance sheet was at risk from potential regulatory fines.

The Financial Conduct Authority is probing two divisions of Provident – Vanquis and Moneybarn. Of particular concern is a highly profitable PPI-style product called repayment option plan (ROP) sold by Vanquis.

Yesterday, Provident said its losses would be at the worst end of its £80m-£120m range previously guided. It also said cash resources were dwindling – although the lender had access to £100m of cash resources, £35m needed to be paid back to lenders in the next few weeks alone.

Rights issue "increasingly likely"

Shore Capital Markets said a rights issue was becoming "increasingly likely" – driving shares lower and precipitating a frenzy of after-hours trading.

Today, Peel Hunt analyst Stuart Duncan reduced 2017 profit forecasts by 16 per cent.

"With little clarity about the eventual resolution with the regulators, we remain of the view that the shares will remain volatile," he said.

Problems started at Provident, Britain's biggest doorstep lender, almost a year ago. Its home collection business was traditionally run by a network of agents, allowing flexible working and independence. Provident decided to bring its agents in-house, which, coupled with a major IT upgrade, led to a massive dive in collection rates.

More than 70 per cent was wiped off Provident's market cap on 23 August last year, when the lender said home collection rates had dropped to 57 per cent from historical norms nearer 90 per cent. Yesterday, Provident said they had recovered to 78 per cent.

The FCA opened its investigation on the same day and boss Peter Crook quit.

Shares are now worth around 700p each, compared with 3,000p a year ago.

