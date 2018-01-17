Rebecca Smith

Aerospace giant Boeing has announced the formation of a joint venture, Adient Aerospace, to manufacture and sell seats to airlines and aircraft leasing firms.

Boeing said the tie-up with auto industry supplier Adient is aimed at addressing the aviation industry's capacity troubles, need for better quality, and "on-time performance" in delivery of seats, while eyeing a chunk of the $4.5bn commercial aircraft seating market set to grow to $6bn by 2026.

The move forms part of the firm's efforts to bring more work in-house, with Boeing saying that would help provide better products and grow services further.

Kevin Schemm, senior vice president of supply chain management, finance and business operations and chief financial officer for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said:

Seats have been a persistent challenge for our customers, the industry and Boeing, and we are taking action to help address constraints in the market. Adient Aerospace will leverage Boeing's industry leadership and deep understanding of customer needs and technical requirements, to provide a superior seating product for airlines and passengers around the world.

Adient Aerospace's headquarters will be based near Frankfurt in Germany, while its customer service centre will be in Seattle.

Adient is the majority stakeholder in the new firm and said it expects the joint venture to be included in its consolidated financial statements.

Boeing will receive a proportionate share of the earnings and cash flow, while both will have representation on Adient Aerospace's board of directors.

"Adient has a strong set of transferable competencies that will offer a unique opportunity to create value for our company and for Boeing, our shareholders and the broader commercial aircraft market," said Adient chairman and chief executive Bruce McDonald.

