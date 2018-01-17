Rebecca Smith

Unions are divided over the prospect of a four-day working week for Tube drivers, with Aslef saying the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has blocked the proposals.

A trial agreed with London Underground had previously been held on the Jubilee Line for six months of four-day rosters, and train drivers' union Aslef said many who took part “felt there was a huge improvement in their quality of life from having an extra rest day every week”.

Others chose not to take part as they preferred the current working pattern.

The union said it had been pushing for the opportunity to work four-day week rosters agreed for those who wanted to work them, and that London Underground management had been willing to discuss it, but only if both trade unions supported the changes.

Aslef organiser on the London Underground, Finn Brennan said that to the majority of drivers, “trade union agreements that give people more choices without hurting other staff are an obviously sensible idea”.

“Unfortunately, the leadership of RMT on London Underground disagree. They are not prepared to take part in any discussions, even with fellow trade union reps, on how a four-day week option can be implemented,” he added.

Brennan said:

While train drivers are contracted to work a 35-hour week, it is only possible to construct four-day week rosters with people who volunteer for them, working a longer day than those who decide to keep working five-day week rosters. By refusing to even discuss this, the RMT are preventing every driver on London Underground having the option to work a four-day week with no loss of pay.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Discussions are ongoing and RMT won't be rushing into any agreement before studying all of the implications and consulting our members who would have to deliver any new shift patterns.”

The issue of a four-day week nearly led to a Tube strike last October, with Aslef saying the London Underground had failed to deliver on commitments to improve work/life balance.

It had also taken issue with what it said was lack of progress made on pro-rata working arrangements, before progress was made in talks to call off the walkout.

