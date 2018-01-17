Melrose turns hostile with increased £7.4bn bid for GKN

Courtney Goldsmith

Industrial turnaround specialist Melrose Industries has made a firm offer of £7.4bn for GKN, ramping up its hostile bid for the engineer.

​Melrose raised its offer to 430.1p per share following a meeting with the company's shareholders this week. GKN shareholders would own about 57 per cent of the enlarged group.

The increased offer is based on a rise in Melrose's own share price, which closed at 234.3p yesterday.

However, shares in the company edged down 1.84 per cent to 230p this morning.

GKN rejected a £7bn bid by the company on Friday, calling it "opportunistic" and opting instead to split its aerospace and automotive businesses.

However the firm also came under pressure by US activist hedge fund Elliott which has urged GKN to talk with Melrose. Elliott owns a 1.7 per cent stake in the engineering giant, which manufactures parts for Boeing and Volkswagen.

Melrose is aiming to "re-energise and re-purpose" GKN's operations to improve the company's trading margin. It says the deal would deliver "significantly greater benefits to the shareholders of GKN than GKN could otherwise achieve on its own".

Simon Peckham, chief executive of Melrose said: "The real value uplift will come from merging the interests of the two sets of shareholders and creating a business valued at approximately £11bn today, of which GKN holders will own the majority."

He said Melrose is having discussions with shareholders about the potential for the enlarged business.

Yesterday, the trustees of GKN's pension scheme warned any buyer of the firm would face a pension deficit of more than £1bn, but a spokesperson for Melrose said that figure was "entirely in line" with its reading.

