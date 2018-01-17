Wednesday 17 January 2018 9:03am

King's Cross station closed due to over-crowding for second day in a row

 
Caitlin Morrison
King's Cross is overcrowded again this morning (Source: Getty)

King's Cross station is currently exit-only due to congestion, the second day in a row that the busy central London station has been closed due to crowds.

The closure will affect commuters attempting to travel on the Metropolitan, Hammersmith & City, Circle, Northern, Victoria and Piccadilly lines.

Transport for London closed the station yesterday, saying: "Crowd control measures have been implemented. Please allow some extra time to enter the station or use an alternative station."

