King's Cross station closed due to over-crowding for second day in a row

King's Cross station is currently exit-only due to congestion, the second day in a row that the busy central London station has been closed due to crowds.
The closure will affect commuters attempting to travel on the Metropolitan, Hammersmith & City, Circle, Northern, Victoria and Piccadilly lines.
Transport for London closed the station yesterday, saying: "Crowd control measures have been implemented. Please allow some extra time to enter the station or use an alternative station."
Kings Cross Station - Exit only due to congestion at the station.— Hammersmith & City line (@hamandcityline) January 17, 2018
🤖 https://t.co/onfGBLfpNq
🚦 https://t.co/smRT6E307p
🗺 https://t.co/xnjczNNS1a