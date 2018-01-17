Rebecca Smith

One million passengers travelled through London Southend Airport last year after a 25 per cent rise in passengers over 2017.

The airport now flies to over 30 domestic and European destinations, with the most popular choices over the past 12 months including Rennes and Amsterdam.

It is expecting the likes of Dubrovnik, Zadar and Pula in Croatia, and Prague in the Czech Republic to prove favoured picks over the summer.

Glyn Jones, chief executive of Stobart Aviation, owner of London Southend, said: "Reaching over one million passengers is an important moment for us. 2017 saw us make important additions to the retail offering in the terminal as well as adding a significant number of new routes – with more still to come – some providing a time and cost-effective way for our passengers to connect to North America and Canada."

Jones added that London Southend has set its sights on bigger ambitions, with plans to propel passenger numbers in 2018. In October, it announced it had applied for permission to extend its terminal building, submitting an application to Rochford District Council.

The multi-million pound investment would mean an extension to the southern end of the terminal building, with new baggage sorting and screening systems.

“In addition to new routes, passengers are also increasingly deciding ‘small is more beautiful’ and prefer the relaxed, simple, easy and speedy airport experience we can offer rather than the bigger airports - so we are looking forward to an even better 2018 at London Southend," Jones said.

Last year proved a record 12 months for a number of airports, with Stansted, Gatwick and Heathrow all flying to new highs.

London City however, revealed flat passenger numbers for the year, after airlines had cut routes at the airport, though it expects to return to growth this year.

