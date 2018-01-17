Courtney Goldsmith

Cineworld announced a fully underwritten rights issue to raise £1.7bn to finance its $3.6bn (£2.6bn) acquisition of US rival Regal Entertainment, as 2017 sales jumped.

The cinema chain said investors would receive four shares for every one they hold.

In a trading statement, Cineworld also announced revenue had grown by 11.6 per cent in the year to 31 December driven by expansion of the estate, an ongoing refurbishment programme and the roll-out of premium formats.

The biggest films of the year were Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Dunkirk.

Cineworld said it was "well positioned" for 2018, with a strong film slate including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Avengers: Infinity War, The Incredibles 2, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Deadpool 2, Fifty Shades Freed and Mary Poppins Returns.

Shares in the company fell 4.44 per cent to 538.5p at the market open.

