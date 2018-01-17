Caitlin Morrison

The purchasing of fake degrees by staff in Cobham's helicopter unit had no impact on safety and has been dealt with via an internal investigation, the manufacturer said today.

Allegations that Cobham workers had bought false qualifications emerged in a report on the BBC Radio 4 File on Four programme, broadcast yesterday evening.

The BBC reported that a firm called Axact, which claims to be the "world's largest IT company", sold thousands of fake degrees to UK nationals - including employees of defence contractor FB Heliservices, owned by Cobham.

FB Heliservices, now known as Cobham Helicopter Services, bought fake Axact degrees for seven employees, including two helicopter pilots, between 2013 and 2015, according to the BBC.

David Lockwood, Cobham's chief executive, said this morning: "I instigated an immediate investigation by a leading law firm as soon as I was made aware of this issue. The investigation was conducted over a three month period and completed in June 2017.

"It concluded that the issue was historic and related to the tax status of a small number of employees based in Curacao, was entirely unrelated to the performance of their roles, and had no impact upon the safety of any of its operations or the training of any individuals in the United Kingdom or elsewhere. Procedural and disciplinary actions have been taken to address the issues raised and the matter is now closed."

Cobham said its Helicopter Services aircrew and engineers are "highly trained professionals who hold the required licenses and qualifications to fulfil their roles, and these are routinely and independently audited".

"When I joined Cobham, I stated that my focus would be on better control and execution, improved customer relationships, and strong and visible leadership," Lockwood added.

"I also stated that we would build a sense of momentum and clear purpose among Cobham's management and employees, whilst improving accountability. Robustly dealing with legacy matters such as the purchase of these degrees is central to changing Cobham's culture and improving its performance."