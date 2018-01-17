Informa makes a bid for rival UBM to create events giant

Courtney Goldsmith

Publisher and events company Informa has made an offer for rival UBM to create the world’s largest business-to-business (B2B) events company after the two firms were forced to reveal they were in talks last night.

Informa said UBM shareholders would receive 1.083 Informa shares and 163p in cash for each UBM share, representing a 30 per cent premium on the firm's 15 January closing share price.

The combined group would be 65.5 per cent owned by Informa shareholders and 34.5 per cent owned by UBM shareholders.

Read more: FTSE 100 firm Informa in talks to buy London events rival UBM in £3bn deal

Chief executive of Informa, Stephen Carter, said: "It is clear that the B2B market is moving to operating scale and industry specialisation. The combined group will have the reach and market capabilities to take full advantage of these trends.

"We are today proposing the creation of a B2B information services group, which will be ideally positioned to serve a market demanding ever greater operating scale and industry specialisation. The combined group will have the international reach, operational capabilities and cashflow to pursue the full growth opportunities this creates."

Together, the two companies have well over 11,000 employees and a market cap of more than £9bn.

Informa recently bought US rival Penton for £1.2bn as it works to create an international business events powerhouse with the scale to attract the most valuable clientele to exhibitions and conferences.



Read more: Informa launches rights issue following US takeover deal approval