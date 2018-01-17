Stephan Shakespeare

Last week, high-street retail giant H&M found itself in the middle of a race controversy.

It faced a public backlash after it emerged that the company’s website carried a photo of a black child model wearing a hoodie with the words “coolest monkey in the jungle” featured on the front.

H&M swiftly apologised, removed the image from its website and withdrew the item from sale. However, famous names from sport – such as Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku – condemned the brand on Twitter. American music star The Weeknd, who had a clothing line with the retailer, severed ties with the company.

The incident has been labelled a PR disaster for the retailer, but what does YouGov BrandIndex data tell us about how the brand has been damaged?

Read more: H&M shares have dropped 15 per cent after missing sales expectations

Since the story emerged, H&M’s buzz score (which measures whether someone has heard anything positive or negative about the brand in the past two weeks) has dropped sharply, from one to minus eight. There has been a similar impact in the US. There, H&M’s buzz score has declined by 11 points (from five to minus six).

The story has got people talking on both sides of the Atlantic. H&M’s word of mouth exposure score (whether someone has discussed the brand with somebody else) rose from three to nine in the UK, while in the US it jumped from five to nine.

Of course, adverse headlines do not necessarily alter a consumer’s perception of a brand, especially if it has been well-regarded until that point. In this respect there is positive news for H&M in the UK. Its impression score (whether someone has a positive impression of the brand) has barely moved since the story broke, and remains around the 17 mark – a score which compares favourably with its high-street rivals.

However, this is not the case in America, where its impression score has fallen from 15 to nine. While this drop is not disastrous, in order to win back consumers that have changed their minds the retailer may need to stress that the incident was a genuine mistake, and that it has learnt from it.



Read more: H&M profits slide as high street decline outpaces online growth