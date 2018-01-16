Ross McLean

Academy graduate Reece Burke scored West Ham’s winner as the Hammers required extra-time to see off plucky League One high-flyers Shrewsbury and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 21-year-old defender crashed home an effort off the underside of the crossbar in the 112th minute of Tuesday's replay as the east Londoners set up a clash with the winners of the Bournemouth versus Wigan tie, which will be resolved on Wednesday.

It was Burke’s first senior goal for West Ham, who were pushed all the way by the Shrews.

Leicester, meanwhile, also avoided a giant-killing against League One opposition although the Foxes ensured their safe passage to round four, where they will travel to Peterborough, in rather more routine fashion.

Former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho netted twice in a 2-0 win, although his second goal was notable for being the first in English football to be awarded by a video assistant referee.

Iheanacho’s strike was initially ruled out for offside before referee Jonathan Moss liaised with video official Mike Jones and the goal was subsequently awarded.