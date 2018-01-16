Jasper Jolly

Economic growth in London will fall behind the average in the rest of the UK, according to predictions for British business in 2018 from the Institute of Directors (IoD).

The business group said yesterday that the City’s concentration of financial services make it particularly exposed to uncertainty over the Brexit process – a factor which could drag the capital down.

“This would buck a long-term trend that has seen London consistently outperform other UK regions,” the IoD said.

Meanwhile, a continued fall in migration and weaker consumer spending could “disproportionately” hit London at the same time that the weakness of the pound since the Brexit vote in June 2016 has boosted manufacturers, which tend to be present in higher concentrations in other regions.

However, Edwin Morgan, interim director of policy at the IoD, warned that while Brexit will take up a large amount of attention over the coming year, “it would be a mistake to think it’s the only show in town.”

Among the IoD’s other predictions are a spate of legal challenges to employers in the gig economy, a return to efforts by the Treasury to tax the self-employed more like employees, and a renewed assault on fake news from big social media companies.

Morgan said: “The gig economy has produced much beneficial innovation in recent years, but 2017 saw several legal clashes over employment status, and we expect this to continue over the next 12 months.”

The changing nature of employment has become one of the central political challenges currently facing the government, with a backlash early last year leading to the scrapping of an increase in national insurance for the self-employed designed to tackle bogus self-employment.

Further away from home, the final frontier to space tourism could finally be crossed by Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, which the IoD predicts will be the first to fly “a reusable suborbital space vehicle.”

