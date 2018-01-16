Ross McLean

Arsenal misfit Theo Walcott is expected to complete a £20m move to Everton this week after undergoing a medical at the Merseyside club’s Finch Farm training base.

Walcott’s 12-year stay at the Gunners appears to be at an end, while Everton look to have beaten off competition from the 28-year-old’s former club Southampton for his signature.

During his time at Emirates Stadium, Walcott has scored 108 goals in 397 appearances but he is yet to start a Premier League match this season after falling down the Arsenal pecking order.

Walcott is believed to be enthused by former England manager Sam Allardyce’s plan for Everton and his role in the side as he looks to make a late dash into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans.

Another player close to leaving Arsenal is Alexis Sanchez, although his protracted transfer away from north London is being held up by the failure of the Gunners to reach an agreement with Manchester United over playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

It is thought that any deal for Sanchez to join United hinges on Mkhitaryan, who the Old Trafford club pipped Arsenal to the signing of in 2016, moving in the opposite direction, but as yet there is a stalemate.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be closing in on a deal for Sanchez’s replacement and are believed to have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.