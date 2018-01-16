Lucy White

New York-listed investment bank Houlihan Lokey has today acquired Quayle Munro, a UK advisory firm which has worked on some of the biggest recent fintech deals in the country.

The boutique firm also specialises in data and analytics, to help advise businesses on their commercial and general management decisions. Houlihan believes that, with the addition of its experts who work across a broad array of sectors, the data and analytics capabilities will be a key string to its bow.

Although Houlihan already has its own established team in London, the Quayle acquisition has proved its commitment to the market.

"We are in a people business, and the talent pool in the UK is still just differentiated when it comes to investment banking relative to other parts of Europe. We need to be where the talent is," the firm's co-president Scott Adelson told City A.M.

In 2017, Quayle advised BC Partners and Pollen Street on their takeover of challenger bank Shawbrook, Bureau van Dijk on its €3bn sale to Moody's and BlueStep Bank on its sale to private equity house EQT.

Robert Hotz, Houlihan's co-head of corporate finance, said that the two firms had been acquainted for some time, but it became clear that the could benefit from joining forces late last summer.

"In addition to its comprehensive global presence, extensive private equity coverage, and broad sector expertise, Houlihan Lokey possesses a strong cultural compatibility with the Quayle Munro team," said Quayle's chief executive Andrew Adams.

