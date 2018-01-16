Jacob Rees-Mogg to lead pro-Brexit group of MPs

Helen Cahill

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been elected to lead the European Research Group, a group of Tory MPs who scrutinise the government's handling of Brexit.

Rees-Mogg, a leading Eurosceptic, stood unopposed in the election for the chairmanship.

The position became free when former chair Suella Fernandes was made a junior minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union in Theresa May's reshuffle.

Mogg said: "In this role I am keen to help the government implement the principles laid down by the Prime Minister, Mrs Theresa May, in her Lancaster House speech.

"It is especially important to achieve control of our laws, control immigration and achieve new trade agreements with other countries"