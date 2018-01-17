Verdict by Twitter show trial is no alternative to due process

Madeline Grant

Right across the political spectrum, from left-wing feminist activists to the Conservative prime minister, the commentariat has come out firmly in support of Carrie Gracie, the BBC’s China Editor, who resigned over alleged systemic pay discrimination by her employer.

The one-sidedness of this debate (with a few notable exceptions) has taken me by surprise. How can we, the public, possibly know whether Carrie Gracie’s allegations are correct. And by the same token, how can she?

This is no slight on Gracie, widely acknowledged as a talented, experienced journalist, who is undoubtedly worth a lot to the BBC (or any other employer). She and the pundits may well be right about her remuneration.

But without access to all the information about Gracie’s role compared to the BBC’s other international editors, it is simply impossible to make a fair judgement.

Indeed, the widely-repeated claim that Gracie is being paid less for doing the same work, because she happens to be a woman, is founded on a number of misapprehensions.

It assumes that all four of the BBC’s international editors do exactly the same job, and, therefore, are entitled to exactly the same pay.

In practice, however, having similar, or even identical job titles, does not automatically mean that two jobs are the same. Just as regional managers at the same private sector firm, or editors in charge of different sections at a newspaper might hold the “same” position, there are a host of reasons why they might be earning wildly different amounts from one another.

To take the most extreme example from Gracie’s cohort, it is not immediately clear that Jon Sopel’s role as North America editor is precisely the same as that of China editor.

Beset with censorship and surveillance, China is clearly a challenging country to report from, and much has rightly been made of the value of Gracie’s fluent Mandarin to the BBC.

Yet given the greater importance of US politics in the British news cycle – particularly during the 2016 presidential election – it is likely that Sopel receives more airtime, heads a larger bureau with more staff, and appears in more bulletins than Gracie.

It’s hardly surprising that many onlookers would view pay gaps at companies like the BBC’s as evidence of illegal discrimination

The argument that the BBC as an employer should be able to reward output as much as input, and to pay more for what is almost certainly a higher-profile role, has been largely absent from the debate so far. So too has the fact that media and showbiz employers habitually make subjective value judgements between different employees and their impact on ratings – particularly influential on-screen talent – and reward them accordingly. Until the controversy arose over Gracie’s resignation, few viewers outside a small handful of news obsessives could have put a name to her face.

It’s hardly surprising that many onlookers would view pay gaps at companies like the BBC’s as evidence of illegal discrimination. Already, we are seeing how easily statistics on gender pay can be manipulated, with potentially harmful consequences.

The government’s recent pay gap reporting measures have added to an already confused picture by focusing on crude, company-wide pay differentials, rather than how most people would interpret the gender pay gap – namely, whether or not women are being paid less for doing the same work.

Yet, the right to equal pay for equal work has been enshrined in UK law since 1970. If Carrie Gracie is indeed being underpaid illegally, then surely the proper and proportionate response would be to sue the BBC rather than resigning (and continuing to work for the employer she claims is discriminating against her)?

One reason could be that the numerous imponderables governing her and her fellow editors’ remuneration; the secrecy surrounding pay negotiations and the difficulty in comparing like-with-like, would make any legal action tortuous and unpredictable.

Yet the alternative to due process, the court of public opinion – justifying people’s salaries on hearsay and rumour – is a frightening thought indeed. We should tread carefully.