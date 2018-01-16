Melissa York

January 25 is the most Scottish night of the year, with haggis and whisky aplenty at these top restaurants

Boisdale

Canary Wharf, Bishopsgate, Belgravia, Mayfair; boisdale.co.uk

The place to go for top-notch Scottish food, Boisdale is a sure-thing this Burns night. The Orkney salmon and Hebridean crab, Scottish red deer and Aberdeenshire dry-aged beef fillet, and roast haggis will, of course, with live pipers.

From £35 per person

Devonshire Club

5 Devonshire Square, The City; devonshireclub.com

This City-based private members club and hotel is hosting a traditional Scottish supper – with the option to swap haggis for Arbroath fish pie – followed by cranachan and a deep fried Mars Bar. Matthew Supranowicz, 2015 world champion, will be piping.

£28 for 2 courses, £35 for 3

Tienda Roosteria

The Curtain, Shoreditch; thecurtain.com

The taqueria at new hipster haunt The Curtain will be spicing things up this Burns Night with haggis and neeps tacos (including a vegan version) and Scottish Pina Colada slushies made with Dewar’s scotch.

Tacos £4, slushies £6 each



Plum & Spilt Milk

Great Northern Hotel, King’s Cross; plumandspiltmilk.com

In honour of its name – which refers to the dining livery of the Flying Scotsman – a four course menu is on offer. Expect leek and whisky soup, haggis, Highland beef and cranachan, with Dalmore drams.

£70 per person with drinks

Pollen Street Social

8-10 Pollen Street, Mayfair; pollenstreetsocial.com

Jason Atherton’s flagship Michelin-starred restaurant is hosting a blowout nine course menu in its private dining room. In typically experimental fashion, it will include a cock-a-leekie bun, haggis with a twist on neeps and tatties, and Fearn Abbey cheese ice cream, paired with Bruichladdich whiskies.

£135 with paired drinks

The Jugged Hare

49 Chiswell Street, Barbican; thejuggedhare.com

This City gastropub is throwing its Burns Night shindig on 23 January. There will be five courses with wines to match. It will also be attempting the fabled deep fried Mars Bar with Glenfiddich ice cream. Other inventions include haggis croquettes with HP sauce and a ‘haggis bomb’.

£75 per person

Craft London

Peninsula Square, North Greenwich; craft-london.co.uk

A four course menu awaits diners with paired drams from boutique scotch brand Compass Box. Expect poetry readings and haggis odes.

£48 per person

Hix restaurants

Various; hixrestaurants.co.uk

Four new dishes have been added to the menu at Hix Soho and Oyster & Chop House in honour of Rabbie Burns. Haggis will appear twice – with neeps and tatties and as a croquette – at Hixter and Tramshed, along with Bose, a new Scottish cocktail.

Dishes from £6