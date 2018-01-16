Ross McLean

England flanker James Haskell desperately hopes his red card in Wasps’s European Champions Cup defeat to Harlequins on Saturday does not wreck his dream of earning an international recall.

Haskell will appear before a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after being sent off for a dangerous tackle on Wales centre Jamie Roberts in the 76th minute of a clash which Quins won 33-28.

The errant tackle and subsequent hearing could not have come at a worse time for the 32-year-old given head coach Eddie Jones is set to name his squad for England’s Six Nations title defence on Thursday.

If found guilty of a strike to the head, Haskell – in contention for a recall after being omitted from England’s autumn fixtures – could face a six-week ban, which would rule him out of the start of the championship at least. England begin their campaign against Italy on 4 February.

“I would love to play for England at next year’s World Cup but I would just love to have the opportunity to play for my country again, full stop. I would just take one more cap, if I could get it,” Haskell told City A.M.

“It was very satisfying to have got back in the training squad [January’s two-day camp in Brighton] when I didn’t think I was ever going to be involved with England again.

Read more: England squad: Haskell and Armand miss out but Solomona recalled

“My form has transformed from the start of the season. There is a lot more work to be done but whatever happens on Wednesday will dictate the future.

“It’s all up in the air. But you can drive yourself mad thinking about it or you just wake up and do the best you can do.”

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young has spoken of Haskell’s relatively unblemished disciplinary record working in his favour; the back-rower has served a total of five weeks in bans during his 16-year career.

The former Stade Francais forward also issued an apology to Roberts on social media on Saturday evening, hours after the incident which left the 31-year-old undergoing head injury assessment protocols.

“You would hope that a good record is going to help you but you just don’t know,” added Haskell, who has won 75 England caps. “In any of these situations you just cannot comment on what their interpretation is.

“You’ve just got to go in there, put your hand up and be very honest and that is what I’m going to be. You have got to respect the laws and put your hand up when you’ve made a mistake. I made a mistake.

“I can’t go back in time so I’ll have to deal with it and I will just keep fighting on every front to be the best rugby player I can. We’ll see what happens.”

James Haskell will be signing copies of his new book, Perfect Fit: The Winning Formula, at Waterstones in Leadenhall Market at 5.30pm on Thursday.