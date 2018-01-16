Tuesday 16 January 2018 4:42pm

New US embassy in London's Nine Elms opens... without Donald Trump or Rex Tillerson to cut the ribbon

 
Catherine Neilan
Come on guys, it has its own moat! (Source: Getty)

The brand new US embassy in London opened its doors today - but with none of the fanfare you might expect a $1.2bn (£880m) building with its own moat to garner.

Staff arrived to their new offices without any formal ceremonies to mark the occasion.

Of course it's no surprise that President Donald Trump was not there to cut the ribbon - he had made it clear he thought the premises was the result of a "bad deal" struck during the Obama administration (although it predates that) and refused to visit "off location" Nine Elms. It is thought the truth of the matter has more to do with the downgrading of his trip from the pomp of a state visit to a "working" one.

But it had been hoped that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would grace the official opening with his presence. Unfortunately he was in Vancouver today, to discuss North Korea with more than a dozen US allies - presumably a fairly long-arranged trip.

The new embassy is currently surrounded by construction sites, as the vast Nine Elms redevelopment continues. Future neighbours will include publisher Penguin Random House, which is due to move in at the end of next year.

The new embassy is thought to be one of the most expensive in the world - but it is also one of the most secure buildings in the capital. The design, by US-based architects KieranTimberlake, includes a moat deep enough to stop a truck, while a deep ditch around the rest of the building prevents access.

