Trevor Steven

Liverpool’s thrilling win over Manchester City on Sunday was more than just a mighty performance. In becoming the first team to beat the leaders in the Premier League this season they also established a blueprint for how to set up against Pep Guardiola’s team that I expect other managers to follow.

The formula was simple: a high press with tons of energy. They worked hard, starting at the front with the pace of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and backed up by the midfield. Their finishing was clinical and when they smelled blood they went for the jugular, scoring three goals in nine second-half minutes.

They pressed right up to the 18-yard box, meaning that City either had to play long balls out from the back or take risks in possession that they didn’t want to take. It was vital that Liverpool’s press was a team effort, because if you leave gaps or sit back then City have the quality and patience to punish you.

It’s the first time that we have seen Guardiola’s side subjected to such intense pressing this season and it rattled them like nothing else. Any team can try that, but you do need the quality in attack to take advantage when you win the ball in the final third.

Pressing itself doesn’t take talent; it’s effort combined with organisation. Bristol City had a good go at it against City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals last week. Championship teams don’t have the forward talent that the likes of Liverpool do, but I’d be surprised if any team that faces them from now on – especially their rivals in the top six – didn’t adopt the same approach.

Despite selling Philippe Coutinho this month, Liverpool seem to be in a great place. Manager Jurgen Klopp looks pumped and back to his best, and his team’s current form is second only to City’s; they have more momentum than Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

I still think they need a new goalkeeper, but a shaky defence has been improved by two full-backs – Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson – playing really well and the signing of Virgil Van Dijk.

Guardiola won’t be happy to have lost, but with all the talk about going the season unbeaten this may even be a relief of sorts. He always emphasises going game-by-game and City will be focusing on responding with a win against Newcastle on Saturday.

Defeat was a blow but they are too good and too united behind Guardiola’s methodology for this to sink the City ship.

