London Assembly warns on £2.2bn funding black hole for affordable houses

Helen Cahill

The London Assembly has raised concerns about a black hole in funding for affordable homes in the capital.

In a response to the Sadiq Khan’s budget for 2018-19, London Assembly members have warned that there is a large funding gap for the 43,500 new affordable homes that the capital needs each year.

Read more: TfL doesn't "fully understand" why passenger numbers are falling

The Greater London Authority has estimated it needs £2.7bn each year for affordable homes, but it has a budget of just £500m.

The report said that the London mayor must bid for extra government funds, such as the £2.3bn Housing Infrastructure Fund announced in July last year, to make up for the funding shortfall.

Meanwhile, the report said Khan was justified to raise council tax by 5.1 per cent to ensure the Metropolitan Police can afford 30,000 police officers.

Assembly member Gareth Bacon, chairman of the Budget and Performance committee said: "After the terror attacks and Grenfell Tower fire of 2017, the mayor's decision to increase council tax to help the Met is understandable. But, unless the Met finds extra savings from somewhere, we could see another big council tax increase next year or fewer officers on London's streets."