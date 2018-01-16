Alys Key

Shares in fashion brand Hugo Boss rose today after the company posted better than expected results.

The figures

Currency-adjusted group sales grew five per cent in the fourth quarter to €735m (£650m).

This helped to increase annual sales by three per cent.

Online sales jumped 42 per cent in the fourth quarter, while like-for-like retail sales were up seven per cent on the prior year.

Double-digit growth in the US was called "encouraging" by the company, and there was also an uptick in UK business.

Wholesale revenue declined, which the group said was expected.

Shares in the company climbed 3.7 per cent in early trading and were up 2.7 per cent at time of writing.

Why it's interesting

Investors greeted the results, particularly the rebound in the American market.

Analysts at UBS said that price rebalancing had paid off in delivering a better than expected increase in volumes.

It marks a stronger performance for the German fashion house, which issued a gloomy profit warning in 2016.

But the uplift in sales has yet to affect the company's bottom-line, with annual profits expected to be roughly flat on 2016.

What Hugo Boss said

“We achieved our goals for 2017”, said Mark Langer, chief executive officer.

“The final quarter was particularly pleasing. The strong development in own retail shows that we are on the right path with the changes we are making to our collections and stores."

