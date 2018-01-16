Tuesday 16 January 2018 3:55pm

Dunelm’s shares slide despite strong sales over Christmas

 
Helen Cahill
The retailer appointed a new chief executive in December

Dunelm’s shares fell today after it took a margin hit on its acquisition of Worldstores.

For the 13 weeks to the end of December, Dunelm’s like-for-like sales grew 3.4 per cent, with total sales rising by 13.6 per cent to £297.5m.

Read more: Dunelm appoints ex-Evans Cycles boss as new chief exec

However, gross margins came in lower than expected due to the sales contribution from Worldstores, a lower-margin business which Dunelm bought for £8.5m. At time of writing, Dunelm’s shares were down by 4.5 per cent at 669p.

Mark Photiades, director of retail research at Cantor Fitzgerald, said Dunelm would have outperformed the market with its results, and that the retailer will be able to recover its margins.

Andy Harrison, Chairman of Dunelm said: “Overall, we remain on track, with good sales growth and market share gains, offset by margin mix.”

