Today's City Moves cover real estate, pharma and insurance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Colliers International

Global real estate adviser, Colliers International, has strengthened its residential offering in London with the appointment of Nina Davies as a director in its residential division. The move will see Nina relocate back to London from Asia, where she has spent the past eight years (Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong), primarily as operations director for the Colliers International Properties team. Nina began working in the London residential property market in 1999. She moved to Asia in 2009 and for the past five years, she has been instrumental in numerous successful launches for Colliers’ clients including Lendlease; Berkeley Group; Redrow; Taylor Wimpey and Regal.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Surendera Tyagi, PhD, has joined Hikma Pharmaceuticals as group chief scientific officer and global head of research and development. Surendera will focus on the group’s non-injectables business during the first year and will become a member of Hikma’s executive committee. Surendera joins from Fresenius Kabi, where he most recently led their US Innovation & Development Center. While at Fresenius, he successfully expanded the company’s oncology business. Prior to joining Fresenius Kabi, Surendera served as chief scientific officer for Dabur Pharma, an oncology company that was acquired by Fresenius in 2008. He also has held scientific and/or regulatory roles at Roche, IGEN, Abbott/Hospira, and Schwarz Pharma with increasing management responsibilities.

JLT Specialty

JLT Specialty, the specialist insurance broker and risk consultant, has appointed Colin Taylor as partner within the professional indemnity team. Colin has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge regarding the professional indemnity and risk management needs of the legal and professional services sector. Colin is one of the most experienced specialist professional indemnity brokers in the UK. He has a deep rooted knowledge of the risk issues faced by professional services firms and will no doubt be a major asset both to our team and our clients. He joins from Willis Towers Watson where he was executive director in their FINEX division focussing on the risk management requirements for larger firms which included the implementation of risk management training programmes for businesses. Prior to this Colin was director and head of risk management services at Prime Professions, and was shortlisted in 2011 and 2013 for Risk Manager of the Year at the IRM Risk Management awards.

