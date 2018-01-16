JD Sports’ sales make strong style statement

Helen Cahill

JD Sports' shares raced ahead yesterday after the retailer upped its profit forecast on the back of strong sales at Christmas.

The figures

Like-for-like sales over the period, the dates of which were not specified, rose three per cent, and the sports retailer upgraded its full-year profit forecast to £300m.

Analysts were expecting profits to come in between £270m and £295m. It is the second time the firm has upgraded its guidance in four months.

In early trading, shares jumped eight per cent, hitting a six-month high. At time of writing, they were up 6.7 per cent at 389p.

Why it's interesting

With millennials as its target audience, JD Sports is somewhat shielded from a squeeze on consumer spending as younger shoppers spend less of their income on inflation-hit essentials such as petrol and food. The brand also has a strong digital presence and connects with shoppers on social media sites such as Instagram, where it has 850,000 followers.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Performance was by no means as stellar as it has been in recent times, but then conditions are tough on the high street right now, thanks to the financial pressure on the UK consumer.

“Today’s update is a bit thin on detail, in particular how online sales have added to the mix. However the profit upgrade is a clear signal that sales are going to fall through to the bottom line, and that’s the key takeaway for the market.”

What JD Sports said

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, said: “I am delighted to report that we have maintained our positive performance from the first half of the year which continues to demonstrate the capability and strength of our highly differentiated multichannel proposition.”