Lynsey Barber

The government's efforts to boost the country's expertise in science, technology engineering and maths - known as STEM - have been criticised as "muddled".

There is also a failure to understand the needs of business when it comes to gaps in skills, according to a report from the National Audit Office (NAO).

Read more: Tech skills timebomb? Half of schools don't offer GCSE computer science

Chair of the public accounts committee Meg Hillier, said: “It is all very well saying we need more STEM skills. But as the NAO’s report shows, the government hasn’t done its homework. It doesn’t understand what specific skills businesses really need, and it doesn’t know what the most effective way is of making sure people develop them.

“Until government sorts out its muddled thinking, we risk wasting taxpayers’ money on the wrong initiatives, and hindering our ability to compete on the global stage.”

While some progress was identified, the NAO, said that coordination across government "has been lacking".

"Some initiatives have had a positive impact, and those targeted at A levels saw entries grow by 3 per cent between 2011/12 and 2016/17. However, overall these initiatives are not sufficiently coordinated at programme level to take full advantage of synergies, or to mitigate the risk of duplication," said the report.

The NAO also found that the government was not collecting "robust intelligence" on the issue, that it had a lack of consistent definition across work and education and that there is evidence of a mismatch in skills, rather than just a shortage.

Read more: Here's what the UK must do to enable the next generation of astronauts

“The government faces a complex challenge in encouraging the education pipeline to produce more people with the right STEM skills," said head of the NAO Amyas Morse.

"Some initiatives are getting positive results but there is an urgent need for the department for education and the department for business, energy & industrial strategy to coordinate plans and set out what they are trying to achieve. A more precise understanding of the challenge would allow the departments to better target and prioritise their efforts to deliver the STEM skills the economy needs.”