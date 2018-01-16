Carillion rescue "undermined" by Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander

Oliver Gill

Carillion's biggest lenders restricted funding to the stricken firm three days before it went bust, "undermining" efforts to save Britain's second-biggest contractor, it has been claimed in reports.

In witness statements filed with the High Court, Keith Cochrane alleges the Royal Bank of Scotland "undermined" the Carillion's attempts to conserve cash, Sky News reported.

Carillion failed in the early hours of Monday, putting nearly 20,000 jobs at risk.

Santander, meanwhile, made immediate changes to lifeline funding in the run-up to Christmas, Cochrane claims.

Cochrane, who was drafted in the wake of Carillion's shocking £845m contract write-down in July, accused RBS of "unilateral action which in the company's view undermined the group's efforts to conserve cash".

Carillion's liabilities totalled £2.2bn, according to Cochrane, of which £350m related to early payment facilities.

RBS has been heavily criticised for its historical treatment of distressed business customers, with the actions of its controversial Global Restructuring Group the subject of parliamentary scrutiny and legal action.

Cochrane's said, RBS informed Carillion last Thursday it wanted the company to pre-fund supplier payments – this putting an additional two days of extra strain on Carillion's already precarious cash flow.

The construction veteran said a strategy to pre-fund supplier payments "would be in place until support from [the Government] had been agreed and that the terms of this support would determine whether other uncommitted facilities with RBS would be withdrawn".

Meanwhile, Santander was also singled out by Cochrane, according to the reports. The lender made changes to its critical early payment facility on 21 December – writing to Carillion to inform the changes would take place with immediate effect.

"The company relied upon that EPF in order to assist it making payments to its suppliers," he said.

"Santander informed the group's suppliers that arrangements to automatically prepay invoices submitted by the supplier would be terminated and it sent a separate email to certain of its suppliers that 'all payments with Carillion are stopped'."

RBS and Santander have been approached for comment.