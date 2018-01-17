Courtney Goldsmith

Guildford has been named the UK's top burglary claims hotspot, followed by areas in Cambridge and Birmingham.

According to Moneysupermarket's annual research looking at more than 2m home insurance quotes over the last two years, Gulidford postal district GU3, which did not feature at all in the top 20 last year, shot up to claim the top spot with a rate of 51.43 claims per 1,000 quotes.

Cambridge (CB5) claimed second place, having made a sharp rise from 12th place last year, with a rate of 51.43 claims per 1,000 quotes.

In third place was Birmingham (B15) with a score of 50.37 claims per 1,000 quotes.

Areas in London, which accounted for 16 of the top 20 spots on the list last year, were surprisingly absent.

While Redbridge (IG4), which was number one last year, Clayhall (IG5) and London's SE21 postcode fell out of the top 20 this year, affluent Greater London areas including Teddington (TW11), Richmond (SW14) and Twickenham (TW12) were all new entries in the top 20.

“This year’s claims analysis suggests burglaries fall into two main categories: crimes committed in wealthy suburbs, where thieves expect rich pickings and a degree of seclusion, and busy urban areas, where strangers attract little attention and burglars hope to make speedy getaways," said Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at Moneysupermarket.

Top 20 burglary claims hotspots

Rank Postal District Area Theft rate (per 1,000) 1 GU3 Guildford, Compton, Normandy, Woking, Pirbright, Worplesdon, Puttenham, Fairlands, Wood Street Village, Wanborough, Artington, Artington 52.31 2 CB5 Cambridge, Fen Ditton 51.43 3 B15 Birmingham 51.16 4 M21 Manchester 50.37 5 LS5 Leeds 50.15 6 L16 Liverpool 49.49 7 LS8 Oakwood, Leeds 47.31 8 TW11 Teddington, Hampton, Hampton Wick 46.12 9 CB4 Cambridge, Histon and Impington, Milton 45.83 10 SW14 Richmond 45.17 11 CM4 Ingatestone, Margaretting, West Hanningfield, Fryerning, Margaretting Tye 43.73 12 BD14 Clayton, West Yorkshire, Queensbury, Thornton, West Yorkshire 43.21 13 EH5 Edinburgh 42.11 14 SK8 Cheadle, Stockport, Heald Green 41.59 15 EN4 Barnet 41.55 16 DA3 Longfield, Hartley, Meopham, New Ash Green 41.38 17 IG7 Chigwell 41.15 18 IG8 Woodford 41.10 19 S11 Sheffield, Ringinglow 40.98 20 TW12 Hampton, Twickenham, Feltham, Teddington, Hampton Hill 40.82

So where should you move to get away from crime? Bideford in North Devon, apparently. It had the fewest claims per 1,000 quotes with 0.78. The Murton area in County Durham and Tiverton were also low-scoring areas.

