Guildford has been named the UK's top burglary claims hotspot, followed by areas in Cambridge and Birmingham.
According to Moneysupermarket's annual research looking at more than 2m home insurance quotes over the last two years, Gulidford postal district GU3, which did not feature at all in the top 20 last year, shot up to claim the top spot with a rate of 51.43 claims per 1,000 quotes.
Cambridge (CB5) claimed second place, having made a sharp rise from 12th place last year, with a rate of 51.43 claims per 1,000 quotes.
In third place was Birmingham (B15) with a score of 50.37 claims per 1,000 quotes.
Areas in London, which accounted for 16 of the top 20 spots on the list last year, were surprisingly absent.
While Redbridge (IG4), which was number one last year, Clayhall (IG5) and London's SE21 postcode fell out of the top 20 this year, affluent Greater London areas including Teddington (TW11), Richmond (SW14) and Twickenham (TW12) were all new entries in the top 20.
“This year’s claims analysis suggests burglaries fall into two main categories: crimes committed in wealthy suburbs, where thieves expect rich pickings and a degree of seclusion, and busy urban areas, where strangers attract little attention and burglars hope to make speedy getaways," said Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at Moneysupermarket.
Top 20 burglary claims hotspots
|Rank
|Postal District
|Area
|Theft rate (per 1,000)
|1
|GU3
|Guildford, Compton, Normandy, Woking, Pirbright, Worplesdon, Puttenham, Fairlands, Wood Street Village, Wanborough, Artington, Artington
|52.31
|2
|CB5
|Cambridge, Fen Ditton
|51.43
|3
|B15
|Birmingham
|51.16
|4
|M21
|Manchester
|50.37
|5
|LS5
|Leeds
|50.15
|6
|L16
|Liverpool
|49.49
|7
|LS8
|Oakwood, Leeds
|47.31
|8
|TW11
|Teddington, Hampton, Hampton Wick
|46.12
|9
|CB4
|Cambridge, Histon and Impington, Milton
|45.83
|10
|SW14
|Richmond
|45.17
|11
|CM4
|Ingatestone, Margaretting, West Hanningfield, Fryerning, Margaretting Tye
|43.73
|12
|BD14
|Clayton, West Yorkshire, Queensbury, Thornton, West Yorkshire
|43.21
|13
|EH5
|Edinburgh
|42.11
|14
|SK8
|Cheadle, Stockport, Heald Green
|41.59
|15
|EN4
|Barnet
|41.55
|16
|DA3
|Longfield, Hartley, Meopham, New Ash Green
|41.38
|17
|IG7
|Chigwell
|41.15
|18
|IG8
|Woodford
|41.10
|19
|S11
|Sheffield, Ringinglow
|40.98
|20
|TW12
|Hampton, Twickenham, Feltham, Teddington, Hampton Hill
|40.82
So where should you move to get away from crime? Bideford in North Devon, apparently. It had the fewest claims per 1,000 quotes with 0.78. The Murton area in County Durham and Tiverton were also low-scoring areas.
