Alys Key

Budget fitness giant The Gym Group posted a jump in revenue for 2017 today, after expanding its empire to 128 sites.

The figures

With 607,000 members by the end of the year, The Gym Group's revenue was up 24.3 per cent versus 2016.

This was largely down to a rapid increase in the number of The Gym sites. After acquiring the 18-strong Lifestyle Fitness chain and opening 21 other gyms over the year, the group increased its reach by 44 per cent to a total of 128.

The rapid expansion has loaded on the debt, with current levels standing at £37.5m compared to £5.2m at the end of 2016.

Shares in the company were up 1.5 per cent today at 230.5p.

Why it's interesting

The company continues to look towards expansion in 2018, with a target of 15-20 organic openings. Four of these are already planned for the first quarter of the year.

The Gym increased its estimated share of the low cost gym market to 22.4 per cent last year, and grew faster than others in the category with 65 per cent of low cost gym net site growth.

Chief executive John Treharne told City A.M. that the group was always interested in buying up sites from other gyms or making acquisitions similar to the Lifestyle Fitness takeover.

Read more: This London-based fitness brand has raised £6.6m

The group also said today that it plans to roll out a new member service proposition which would mean freelance personal trainers are offered part-time work in the gym, as well as running their own business on-site.

The Gym and rival Pure Gym faced criticism from work and pensions select committee chair Frank Field last year over using self-employed fitness trainers.

But chief financial officer Richard Darwin told City A.M. that the change in how personal trainers are employed was "not done to placate Frank Field".

"This is done because we as a business have a strong desire to put member service at the forefront of what we do," he said.

What The Gym Group said

CEO John Treharne said this morning: "We are the fastest growing low-cost gym operator, have significantly increased market share and after 10 years of operation are still breaking records, underlining the resilience of our proposition and the constant evolution of our offer."

Read more: The Gym Group flexes its muscle as it moves into the black