Storm Fionn is about to hit Ireland and the UK

Caitlin Morrison

Storm Fionn is about to hit the UK and Ireland, with Ireland's Met Eireann warning the Atlantic coast will experience very strong westerly winds with mean wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/hr, with a risk of flooding.

The Irish weather service issued a status orange warning for the whole of the country, running from 3pm this afternoon until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Met Office said the impacts of Fionn, the sixth named storm of this season, are "currently expected to be below warning limits in the UK".

However, a separate weather system will bring more windy weather to the UK on Wednesday night. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice, snow and strong winds across the UK earlier today.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said the free national phone line 105 will be available if the forecasted weather does damage to local power networks and affects electricity supply.

The line is available to people in England, Scotland and Wales, regardless of who they buy electricity from, and is the "easy way for people to get through to their local electricity network operator to report or get information about a power cut in their area", the ENA said.