Rebecca Smith

Heathrow Airport has revealed its latest plans for expansion after pledging to trim £2.5bn off costs, including options on how to deal with Britain's busiest motorway.

The airport wants feedback on the proposed alignment of the M25, suggesting moving it 150m to the west, lowering it by 7m through a tunnel and raising the runway to go over the top of the M25.

It said this will allow construction to proceed while the motorway remains in operation.

The London airport has launched its consultation to gather feedback from local communities on the options offered, including three shortlisted picks for the new runway, with its length varying from 3,200m to 3,500m.

Read more: Heathrow hails expansion progress as critics warn of 'insurmountable flaws'

It sets out potential locations to expand terminal infrastructure: east of Terminal 2, west of Terminal 5, or a new satellite terminal by the third runway.

The airport is also providing options for changes to local roads, and potential changes to two junctions leading to the M25.

Since the government green lit Heathrow expansion in October 2016, the airport said it had been working on proposals to show how the revamped airport could look and how it would operate. Last month, the airport said it had identified ways to deliver an expanded airport for £14bn - down £2.5bn on the original proposals, including through phasing construction more efficiently.

Heathrow said its cost-cutting plans can be delivered without compromising on the expansion commitments it had made over compensation, and a 6.5 hour ban on scheduled night flights.

The consultation will be in two parts, with today’s relating to the physical changes required to the ground to build a third runway. The second part relates to principles that could apply when designing the new airspace needed for an expanded airport.

Heathrow will accept responses to its plans until the end of March.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow’s executive director expansion, said:

We need feedback to help deliver this opportunity responsibly and to create a long-term legacy both at a local and national level. Heathrow is consulting to ensure that we deliver benefits for our passengers, businesses across the country but also, importantly, for those neighbours closest to us.

The government’s separate airports national policy statement is due to go before MPs for a vote this summer.

While both the Department for Transport and shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald have said they expect parliamentary support to progress the proposals, critics say some questions remain unanswered.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has been a vocal critic of the government’s choice, and deputy mayor for transport Val Shawcross said, this week that an expanded Heathrow “will undermine London’s ability to meet legal air quality limits, have dire consequences on the roads, continue to cause significant noise harm to Londoners and all for fewer economic benefits than a second runway at Gatwick”.

Chair of campaign group HACAN, John Stewart, said: "What matters most to local communities is how many planes go over them in a day. They don't want all-day flying. We will be pressing for new flight paths to ensure that every community gets a period of respite from the planes each day."

Read more: Over half of Heathrow's 79,000 noise complaints in 2017 came from 10 people