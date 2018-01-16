Oliver Gill

Shares in Britain's biggest doorstep lender plunged over eight per cent this morning after mammoth losses sneaked in at the worst end of guidance.

Provident Financial, almost half owned by star fund manager Neil Woodford and Invesco, today said full-year losses would be £120m.

Cash resources dwindled to £34m plus £66m of headroom in its banking facilities. However, the lender must pay £35m back to its own banks over the next few weeks.

Provident said it continued to "actively monitor" cash reserves given the "uncertainties" it faces.

Last year the firm warned collection rates from its home lending division had collapsed in the wake of a botched shake-up of operations. Shareholders suffered massive losses as Provident fell out of the FTSE 100 after one of the biggest one-day share slides in blue-chip history.

FCA probe

Provident is also being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the sale of a lucrative PPI-style product called "repayment option plan" or ROP. In addition, authorities are probing online division Moneybarn, months after it the FCA granted it an operating licence.

Interim boss Malcolm Le May said Provident had "engaged in a dialogue with the FCA" with respect to both probes.

ETX Capital senior market analyst Neil Wilson highlighted good news Provident improved collection levels within its home credit business. Having slumped to lows of 57 per cent last August, they rose to 65 per cent in September and stood at 78 per cent in December.

Prior to its operational changes – which saw rafts of agency staff brought in-house – collection levels were nearer 90 per cent.

Wilson said the FCA probes "hang over" Provident, adding:

[With] no fresh guidance on resolution or the scale of any potential fine makes it hard to assess what a fair price for the shares might be. If the FCA goes full PPI on Vanquis, it has a serious problem.

Who owns Provident Financial? Woodford Investment Management 22.61% Invesco Ltd 22.12% Schroders 7.43% Jupiter Asset Management Limited 5.07% WindAcre Partnership 4.98% Marathon Asset Management LLP 4.59%

Nervous

Gary Greenwood, an analyst at Shore Capital, said he was "nervous" about the Provident's fortunes "given the ongoing uncertainty around the business".

He pointed out Vanquis had lost a key contract with Argos during the final quarter of the year and its Satsuma division had generated higher-than-expected losses.

Peel Hunt analyst Stuart Duncan added:

Today’s statement highlights that, although some progress is being made in home credit, the business still faces many challenges.

Interim executive chairman Le May said: “I am pleased to report that good progress has been made towards restoring customer service in the home credit business and that we are engaged in a dialogue with the FCA with a view to reaching a resolution of the regulatory investigations at Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn. In addition, we continue to make progress in the search for a new group chief executive.

"All of our businesses have strong positions in their respective markets. Our priorities for 2018 are to rebuild trust with our customers, regulators, shareholders and employees. I would like to thank all our employees for their continuing hard work and dedication throughout a difficult period for the group."

