Catherine Neilan

Carillion directors past and present will be investigated, with the threat that misconduct will be treated "very seriously", the government confirmed this morning.

Business secretary Greg Clark yesterday wrote to the Insolvency Service and the Official Receiver asking that the statutory investigation into the conduct of Carillion’s directors be "fast-tracked and extended in scope".

As a result the investigation will consider whether those "who are, or were previously directors of the company may have caused detriment to those owed money, including workers and businesses affected", government said.

In addition the Financial Reporting Council, which has handled cases including Tesco's profits black hole, has been asked to look into the "preparation of Carillion's accounts, past and present, as well as the company's auditors. Yesterday City A.M. reported the FRC was mulling a probe.

Questions have been asked by MPs about the fact former chief executive Richard Howson, who stepped down last July, was still being paid. Howson pocketed £1.5m in salary, bonuses and pension payments in 2016. Finance director Richard Adam, who stood down as Carillion’s finance director in December 2016 after almost 10 years in the job, was paid almost £1.1m.

Criticism has also been levelled at the firm's decision to alter clawback rules to protect their bonuses from many, including the Institute of Directors.

Clark said: "It is important we quickly get the full picture of the events which caused Carillion to enter liquidation, which is why I have asked the Insolvency Service to fast-track and broaden the scope of the Official Receiver’s investigation.

"In particular, I have asked that the investigation looks not only at the conduct of the directors at the point of its insolvency, but also of any individuals who were previously directors. Any evidence of misconduct will be taken very seriously."

Yesterday Clark chaired a meeting with leading business and construction trade bodies, representing Carillion’s sub-contractors including representatives from the construction sector. Those at the table included the Federation of Master Builders, the Civil Engineering Contractors Association and the British Constitutional Steelwork Association, as well as the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Later today, the Business Secretary will meet the General Secretaries of the TUC and Unite, Frances O’Grady and Len McCluskey, to discuss the impact on employees affected by Carillion’s insolvency.

It comes as pressure mounts on the government to act after Carillion collapsed yesterday under the weight of £900m debt and more than £500m pension deficit.