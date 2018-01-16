Caitlin Morrison

Temperatures are set to plummet in the capital over the next few days, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for snow and ice in London and the South East.

The wintry weather is set to begin today and run over tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday too. Meanwhile, the Met Office has also issued a warning for win in London on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Showers are falling as sleet, snow and hail already in the north of the warning area, and this threat spreads to parts of Wales, the Midlands and southern England on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday," the forecasting service said.

"The warning has been extended further south and east to cover small amounts of snow, for example in parts of southern England.

"Delays to travel are possible, with a lower likelihood of cancellations of public transport. Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries."