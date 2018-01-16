Emma Haslett

A senior Bank of England figure has told MPs he is not worried about the impact of Carillion's collapse on banks and insurers, saying it will be "entirely manageable".

Sam Woods, the Bank of England's deputy governor, told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee he was not concerned about direct exposure to financial institutions.

"Will there be a wider indirect issue with all the suppliers? That is a more difficult one," he added.

Hit to suppliers

Earlier today, a report from UHY Hacker Young suggested suppliers to the former FTSE 100 construction giant could end up receiving less than 1p for every £1 owed to them by the company, which collapsed spectacularly yesterday.

The study suggested that the company's liquidators were likely to prioritise its banks, to whom it owed an estimated £900m. Small business creditors are expected to receive just £600,000, despite being owed £100m.

Emergency meeting

Last night ministers held an emergency Cobra meeting over the collapse, to ensure "vital services" continue to be provided, including school dinners, hospitals, roads and defence.

Market insiders suggested the payroll for the company's 20,000-strong UK workforce could top £100m.

