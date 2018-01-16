British Airways owner IAG "remains hopeful" of wrapping up Niki acquisition

Rebecca Smith

British Airways owner IAG said today it "remains hopeful" of being able to complete the acquisition of Austrian airline Niki, after a back-and-forth over where insolvency proceedings should be handled.

An Austrian court had ruled on Friday that proceedings should be held there rather than Germany, which had put a question mark over the previously agreed deal.

Today however, Niki's German administrator Lucas Floether and Austrian counterpart Ulla Reisch issued a joint statement that they would work together on securing a deal for Niki.

Read more: Willie Walsh calls for a detailed breakdown of Heathrow expansion costs

They also said bidders from previous rounds could submit fresh offers until Friday.

In a statement today, IAG said it "remains interested in the assets of Niki and is looking forward to the new process being completed promptly".

"The group remains hopeful that Vueling can continue with its acquisition and safeguard up to 740 former Niki jobs in Austria and Germany and provide airline customers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland with a greater choice of flights."

IAG shares edged up in late morning trading.

Last month, IAG had announced plans for a subsidiary of its Vueling airline to buy the assets of Niki - previously part of collapsed carrier Air Berlin. It had said it would purchase the airline for €20m (£18m) and provide additional liquidity to the firm of up to €16.5m.

Air Berlin filed for insolvency in August after key shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support.

German airline Lufthansa had ditched plans to purchase Niki earlier in December, after competition concerns were flagged. It picked up Air Berlin subsidiary LGW later that month, giving up a number of slots in order to appease the European Commission.

EasyJet meanwhile confirmed it had acquired a large part of Air Berlin's German operations in December, saying it will lease 25 aircraft, take control of take-off and landing slots, and offer jobs to former Air Berlin staff.

Read more: Lufthansa gets green light from EU Commission for Air Berlin assets